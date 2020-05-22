× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Alonzo Toms, age 78 of Valparaiso, was born October 7, 1941, Shelby, Mississippi to parents, James Tomes, and Auburn Dratin. Alonzo has an older brother Richard V. Toms born of this same union.

A sister Anita Gipson lives in Las Vegas. Both of Alonzo's parents preceded him in death, as well as a sister Lynette Sanderson. Alonzo was educated in the Shelby, Mississippi school system, and attended Broadstreet High School.

Alonzo came to Chicago, Illinois and met Louise Jefferson, of this union two sons were born, Anthony Jefferson, and Kenneth Jefferson. In 1968 Alonzo met Emma L. Lumpkin, they married December 14, 1974. there were no children of this union.

Alonzo held various jobs before deciding on a career in the Plastics Industry, and working as a Molding Technician at a few companies including Bell and Howell, Northbrook, Illinois. Alonzo found joy in drag racing. Ham radio operator, and muscle and antique cars. Alonzo was affiliated with The Hiram Lodge # 14 F &AM PH of Chicago, Illinois. Alonzo attended Boone Grove Christian Church, Boone Grove, IN.

He leaves to cherish his memories, loving wife Emma; brother Richard Toms; two sons: Anthony Jefferson and Kenneth Jefferson; sister, Anita Gipson; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws; and a host of friends.

The Toms family wish to thank everyone for their prayers, telephone calls, cards love and kind deeds, Your love and kindness will be forever remembered. Private service entrusted with BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com