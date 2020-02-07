CALUMET CITY, IL - Aloysius "Al" Kolberg, age 82 of Calumet City, IL passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (Damrill) and his daughter, Sheri (Joe) Fredianelli. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Mary (Mokrzycki) Kolberg, and brother Robert Kolberg. He will be remembered fondly by many cousins and treasured friends.

Al was a proud Ford retiree from the Chicago Heights Stamping Plant who loved his antique cars. He was a member of the Vintage Tin Street Rod Club and enjoyed taking his cars to summer cruise nights and weekend car shows. His passion for collecting extended to his Lionel trains, antique clocks and many other hobbies. He loved to travel especially on cruises and toured the world with his loving wife and never met a buffet he didn't like. He also enjoyed traveling the country with many friends on numerous bus trips.