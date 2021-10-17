HIGHLAND, IN - Aloysius "Al" Kras, age 93, of Highland, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. He is survived by his children: Joe (Sara) Kras, Karen (Mark) Bortka, Sharen (Archie) Lefkakis, and Keith (Pamela) Kras; many grandchildren; and brother, Joe Kras Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Kras.

Visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 2828 Highway Ave, in Highland on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Al was a Veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed bowling and was an active bowler well into his 80's. He was also a lifelong Cubs fan. www.fagenmiller.com