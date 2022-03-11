Aloysius "Bud" F. Koselke

April 10, 1937 - March 8, 2022

WANATAH, IN - Aloysius Koselke, age 84, passed away March 8, 2022. Born on April 10, 1937 in Wanatah, IN to the late Aloysius J. and Dorothy (nee Flitter) Koselke.

Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, US Army Veteran and retired after 33 years from Bethlehem Steel Company.

Survived by wife, Laurie (nee Finerty) Koselke; children, Ann Metcalf, Heidi Koselke and Nicholas Scott Koselke; grandchildren, Erik (Reina) Metcalf, Scott (Amy) Metcalf and Kristian Metcalf; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Fred, Thomas and Anthony Koselke, Theresa Casbon.

Preceded in death by parents; grandson, Terence Metcalf; siblings, Dorothy Morphis, Lucille Rizer, James and David Koselke; son-in-law, Bernard Metcalf.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 204 N. Ohio St., Wanatah IN with Rev. John Zemelko officiating. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wanatah IN.

Memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, Munster IN.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, (219) 462-3125.