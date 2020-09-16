CROWN POINT, IN — Alphonse J. Ducre' Jr., 87, transitioned peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Crown Point, IN. He was born and raised in Bayou Lacombe, LA, and relocated to Gary, IN, in the 1960s. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.

He was a lover of God and an active parishioner in the Roman Catholic Church his entire life. Mr. Ducre' was a Masters degreed educator who taught in Louisiana and Gary, IN. He was very well known and respected teacher, union rep and community activist. "Duke" as he was affectionately called, was an avid blues guitar player, who once graced the stage with the world renowned entertainer, the late BB King. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Vivian M. Ducre'; sisters, Marie Sylve and Mardis Walters; five children, Juanesta, Althea, Alphonse III (Candace), Lenore (Lee Roy) and Briggetta (Larry); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.