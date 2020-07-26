× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Alphonso "Guero" R. Calleros, age 59, of Hammond, passed away July 11, 2020. Alphonso was born in East Chicago, IN to his late parents, Victor and Guadalupe Calleros.

Alphonso is survived by his siblings; Maria (Larry) Figueroa, Victor (Sylvia) Calleros, Josie (Gus) Herrera, his twin brother, Gustavo (Kim) Calleros, Irene (Salvador) Montes, and Angelica (Sergio) Sanchez. Alphonso had numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Guero was a very loving, funny, charismatic brother that will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will not be a visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church located at 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.