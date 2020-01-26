Alta (Remy) Slagle

VALPARAISO, IN - Alta Jane (Remy) Slagle passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born February 2, 1939 in New York City, NY to Charles Lewis Remy and MaryJane DeCourcy. She graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest, NJ. Following graduation, she married Virgil Harry Slagle on July 18, 1959 in Northvale New Jersey. They settled in Valparaiso, IN. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this past July. She graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in nursing after her children were off to school. Finishing her career as the Director of Operating room at Methodist Hospital, Southlake. After retirement she volunteered and work in the Office of the St. Paul Parish, Valparaiso. She was active in the church's stewardship ministry and the Nursing Ministry. She was active in and volunteered for many causes. She would say that her occupation was wife, mother, nurse, church worker, and volunteer. She spent her life in service to others.