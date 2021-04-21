 Skip to main content
June 3, 1933 — April 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Alvera B. Reuss, 87, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born June 3, 1933, in Chicago to Henry and Evelyn Reuss, Jr., and graduated from Bowen High School. Alvera made her career with Northern Trust Bank in Chicago for over 40 years retiring as executive secretary. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where she enjoyed volunteering with Lutheran Braille Workers. Traveling with friends extensively brought her much pleasure, but coming home to her beloved dog "Maggie" brought joy immeasurable.

Survivors include her cousins: Darlene MacDonald, of Valparaiso, Cliff (Eunice) Dietrich, of Michigan, Carol Conway of Griffith, and Gerald (Pat) Kerber, of Schererville, and many more loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 22, at 9:30 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 234 Division Road, Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers.

