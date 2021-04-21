VALPARAISO, IN — Alvera B. Reuss, 87, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born June 3, 1933, in Chicago to Henry and Evelyn Reuss, Jr., and graduated from Bowen High School. Alvera made her career with Northern Trust Bank in Chicago for over 40 years retiring as executive secretary. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where she enjoyed volunteering with Lutheran Braille Workers. Traveling with friends extensively brought her much pleasure, but coming home to her beloved dog "Maggie" brought joy immeasurable.