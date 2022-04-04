Oct. 13, 1932 - April 1, 2022

WANATAH, IN - Alvin L. Pfeifer, 89, of Wanatah, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born October 13, 1932 in LaCrosse, to the late Ernest and Emma (Heiniger) Pfeifer. Al graduated from LaCrosse High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He made his career as a John Deere Agriculture Mechanic with Porter County Implement Corporation and A & M for 42 years, retiring in 1997. Al was a member of the Christian Church of LaCrosse. He also taught 4-H classes on tractor maintenance. Al enjoyed working on Johnny Poppers, traveling with his family, reading, and mowing the lawn.

On June 1, 1956, in Shelby, IN, Al married Carol Osburn, who survives, along with their sons: Gene (Diane) Pfeifer of Lafayette and Jim Pfeifer of Michigan City; son-in-law, Kevin Rosenbaum; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and brothers: Glenn (Nancy) Pfeifer and Kenneth (Becky) Pfeifer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Rosenbaum; and siblings: Harold, Paul, and Shirley Pfeifer.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Christian Church of LaCrosse, 504 S. Washington St., LaCrosse. The funeral service will begin on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Al's name to the Karen Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship at Kouts High School. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.