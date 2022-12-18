July 27, 1935 - Dec. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Alvina "Vicki" Papageorge, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Elmer and Helen (Rogoski) Slavin.

She graduated from Chicago Vocational High School before making her career as an Engineering Clerk and Accountant for Indiana Bell, formerly AT&T, for over 40 years.

Vicki found enjoyment in attending the local opera house and plays, vacationing with friends, playing pinochle, dancing, and reading anything she could get her hands on. There was nothing Vicki loved more than spending time with her family and friends.

On June 2, 1962, Vicki married John Papageorge, who preceded her in death in 2000. She is survived by their daughter, Kandy Abney; grandson, Alexander (Amanda) Abney; cousin, Don Ludwig; and dear friends: Dorothy Saffa, Norman Roberts, and Nancy Teller and her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son-in-law, Terry Abney.

A service will be held at a later date.