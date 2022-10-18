Aug. 2, 1941 - Oct. 13, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Alyce A. Fabrici (nee Schultz), age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Alyce is survived by her husband, Edward Fabrici; children: Marjorie (Wesley) Blood, Adam (Amy) Fabrici; grandchildren: Andrew (Shelby), Samuel (Brigitta), Lew, Katie (Joe), Erin (Jeff), Danny and Ben; great-grandchildren: Felicity, Liam, Margo and Hugo; and sister-in-law, Marci Fabrici.

Alyce was preceded in death by her parents: Orville and Ruth Schultz; and brother, Norman Schultz.

Alyce had a B.S. in Business/Accounting which she used for her church work. She was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church in Crown Point and active in P.E.O. Alyce was a music enthusiast and sang in the choir, played the piano and flute. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing (clothing), ceramics. Alyce loved to vacation.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Fred DeJong, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Alyce's name to the American Diabetes Association.

