Alyce M. Kinzie (nee Schillo)

Alyce was a 1955 graduate of Bishop Noll High School. She graduated from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL with a bachelor's degree, Master's Degree from Indiana University, and a Gifted Endorsement from Purdue University. Alyce was an Elementary School Teacher for Forty-One years. She began her career at St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in 1959. She spent most of her career teaching in the Lake Ridge School system at Longfellow Elementary School before retiring in 2000. After retirement, she later returned to Lake Ridge as a teacher assistant at the Alternative School and Lake Ridge Middle School. In her younger years, Alyce was very active in her church, St. Stephen The Martyr Parish in Merrillville. She loved singing in her church choirs. During retirement, she enjoyed playing cards, traveling with friends and family, and going to the Casino. Alyce was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Society and Indiana Retired Teachers. She also belonged to Crown Point's Tuesday Pinochle Club. She enjoyed going to lunch with her close and dear friends. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.