Jan. 22, 1938 - Nov. 9, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Alyce M. Kinzie (nee Schillo), age 84, passed away November 9, 2022. Alyce was a resident of Crown Point IN. Born January 22, 1938 in Indiana Harbor; formerly of Merrillville and Highland. Alyce is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Kinzie; son, Gerald J. Kinzie Jr (Pam); beloved granddaughters: Alyson and Amy Kinzie; sister-in-law, Barbara Sopczak; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by Husband, Gerald J. Kinzie Sr. (Kienzynski); Parents, Michael and Elizabeth Schillo; brother, Robert M. Schillo (Mary Kay); sister, Dolores J. Wolan (Adam); niece, Michelle Sopczak; niece and godchild, Roberta (Schillo) Gonzalez; brothers-in-law: Dan Sopczak and Michael Kienzynski.
Alyce was a 1955 graduate of Bishop Noll High School. She graduated from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL with a bachelor's degree, Master's Degree from Indiana University, and a Gifted Endorsement from Purdue University. Alyce was an Elementary School Teacher for Forty-One years. She began her career at St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in 1959. She spent most of her career teaching in the Lake Ridge School system at Longfellow Elementary School before retiring in 2000. After retirement, she later returned to Lake Ridge as a teacher assistant at the Alternative School and Lake Ridge Middle School. In her younger years, Alyce was very active in her church, St. Stephen The Martyr Parish in Merrillville. She loved singing in her church choirs. During retirement, she enjoyed playing cards, traveling with friends and family, and going to the Casino. Alyce was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Society and Indiana Retired Teachers. She also belonged to Crown Point's Tuesday Pinochle Club. She enjoyed going to lunch with her close and dear friends. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Thursday 11/17 from 2:00-7:00 (6:30 rosary) at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME 7535 Taft St, Merrillville 46410. Funeral mass on Friday at 11:00 with visitation at 10:00 at St Matthias Catholic Church 101 W Burrel Dr, Crown Point 46307. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery following the mass. For more information, please call Mileva or David at 219-736-5840.