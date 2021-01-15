CHICAGO, IL — Amalia Torres, 81, of Chicago, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She is survived by two sisters, Teresa (late Ricardo) Rodriguez and Herminia Castillo; one brother, Julio (Evita) Torres; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Julio C. and Julia V. Torres, and brother, Arturo Torres.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. (A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.)