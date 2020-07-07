Amanda A. Bach

IN LOVING MEMORY OF AMANDA A. BACH.

So amazing, God made you an Angel!

Loving you more than words can say.

Missing you more each passing day, especially on your 28th Birthday.

Your Loving Family.

