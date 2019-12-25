Amanda A. Bach
In Loving Memory of Amanda at Christmas
Our minds still talk to you. Our hearts still long for you. Our souls know you are at peace. Merry Christmas dear child.
Your Loving Family
Amanda A. Bach
