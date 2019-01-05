HEBRON, IN - Amanda M. Luebcke (nee Nerge), age 96, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. Amanda is survived by her children: Barb (Richard) Timpe of Wheatfield, Marty Luebcke of Hebron, Linda (friend Larry Nichols) Luebcke of Crown Point and Mark Luebcke of Denver, CO; grandson: Shawn (Joy) Timpe; step great- granchildren: Zoe and Vance. Amanda was preceded in death by her husband: Martin; and brother: Leo Richter.
Amanda was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in DeMotte and a former long-time member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Hebron. She was a dedicated hardworking farm wife, along with her husband and family.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 7, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Pastor Mark Pflughoeft officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Amanda's name to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.
