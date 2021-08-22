MERRILLVILLE, IN - Amanda Swickard, age 23 of Merrillville; passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021.

She is survived by son, Daniel Grove who she loved more than life; mother, Nina (Kosta Nuses) Serrano; brother, Timothy Swickard; maternal grandfather, Rodney (Kathy) Howard; two uncles, Rodney (Erin), Dustin (Erin) Howard; aunt, Kelly (Rob) Baker; and an abundance of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who love her fiercely. Preceded in death by her father, Bryan Swickard; paternal grandparents, Bob and Connie Swickard; maternal papa, Marland Kleeman; uncle, Joshua Howard.

Amanda was always a social butterfly who made friends wherever she went. She was kind, charismatic, funny, and all-around beautiful soul.Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, on Friday, August 27, 2021, for a Memorial Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

