{{featured_button_text}}
Amelia Adeline Gootee Groves Pieper

DALLAS, TX - Amelia Adeline Gootee Groves Pieper born August 28, 1927 passed away March 4, 2019.

She graduated from Hammond High School, Hammond, IN in 1945. For complete life tribute please visit: www.life-of-a-beauty-queen.com.