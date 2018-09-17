GARY, IN - Amelia 'Amy' E. (Drakos) Cardaras died on September 14, 2018. She was 91 years old. Born in Gary, Indiana on July 23, 1927 to Mary (Thomas) and Dan T. Drakos, she was married for 50 years to Aristotle N. Cardaras, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Thomas D. Drakos. She was a 1945 graduate of Froebel High School and was a secretary to the late attorney Benjamin Saks in Gary. Later, she worked at Indiana University Northwest for the Psychology Department and for the Institute for Mental Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois. In Merrillville, she worked for The Equitable and later was the office manager for the Drakos Dental Clinic.
She is survived by her sisters, Penelope Platis and Sophie Maroules, her brother-in-law, Dr. James Platis, her sister-in-law Frances Drakos, children, Dr. Mary Cardaras (nee Francesca Fifis) and Nick Cardaras (nee Mary Johnson-Cardaras), grandchildren, Harrison, Nicholas, John, Nicole, and Rena, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00a.m. directly at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville, IN. Internment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 3:00-7:00p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street) Merrillville, IN. A Trisagion Service will be offered at 5:00p.m. Amy loved flowers and she supported the Merrillville Public Library. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com