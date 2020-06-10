SAINT JOHN, IN - Amelia "Emily" Fioretti (nee DePalma), age 91 of Saint John, IN, passed away peacefully and gracefully at home, surrounded by her loving family Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Frank A. Fioretti. Cherished mother of six children: the late Angela M. Chase of Hazel Crest, IL, Teri (late Chuck) Brenner of Matteson, IL, Joe (Julie Coleman) Fioretti of Saint John, IN, Katharine (Mark Byttow) Fioretti of Lansing, IL, Franki (Sawena Aziz) Fioretti, Lou (Sharon) Fioretti of Schererville, IN. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren: Stephen and Stephanie Chase, Anthony (Dena Guido) Benash, David and Jason Byttow, Dominic, Nicholas, Samuel and Vincent Fioretti. Loving great grandmother of five: Shawn and Brianna Benash, Charlotte Byttow, Noah and Annabella Chase. Survived by sister, Angeline (late Gerald) Caron of Roseville, MI. Loved and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Treasured maternal figure to countless friends and family members.