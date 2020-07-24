MUNSTER, IN - Amir Huschang Bagherpour,age 85, of Munster; an architectural engineer, peacefully passed away at his home on July 18, 2020.

He is survived by his two children, Jeff (Brenda) Bagherpour and Sheerin (Michael) Moss and a grandson, Brandon Bagherpour.He graduated from Purdue University Calumet with an AAS & BS in engineering. He was a sensai and taught Martial Arts. He enjoyed his family, friends, going to the gym, and cars.