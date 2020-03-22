Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ana Ceperich of East Chicago died March 18, 2020. She was born in Donje Pazarista, Croatia. She was preceded in death by her husband John Ceperich, infant son John Joseph, and her parents. She is survived by her children: Kathy, John and Joann (John) Napierkowski and grandchildren: Luke, Eva, Kika, Sally and Matthew Napierkowski.