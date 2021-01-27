Ana Maria Rangel (nee Ortegon)
Feb. 19, 1928 — Jan. 23, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Ana Maria Rangel (nee Ortegon) was born February 19, 1928. Formerly of Hammond, IN, she passed away on January 23, 2021 in Munster, IN, at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Gloria (Daniel) Young, David (Mary), Daniel (Linda) and Sonia Smith; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Alicia, Artemesa, Alma and Blanca; brother, Joel; and by her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Josefa; husband, Meliton; sister, Aurora; brothers, Fernando, Jesus and Carlos; son-in-law, George Smith; and by her grandson, Jason Young.
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 29, 2021, DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point (Winfield) at 9:00 AM for final respects and service at 10:00 AM with FatherThomas Mischler celebrating. Cremation will follow the services.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday January 28, 2021, from 3:00-8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park (45th Avenue) in Griffith, IN. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing when at the funeral home and church.
Ana Maria married Meliton Rangel on January 24, 1953, and spent 63 years together. She was strongly dedicated to her faith, husband and raising their children. She loved cooking, playing Bingo, dancing and gardening. Ana Maria remained strong until the very end. Her strength and determination will carry on in her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ana Maria's memory can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.