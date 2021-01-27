Ana Maria Rangel (nee Ortegon)

Feb. 19, 1928 — Jan. 23, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Ana Maria Rangel (nee Ortegon) was born February 19, 1928. Formerly of Hammond, IN, she passed away on January 23, 2021 in Munster, IN, at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Gloria (Daniel) Young, David (Mary), Daniel (Linda) and Sonia Smith; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Alicia, Artemesa, Alma and Blanca; brother, Joel; and by her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Josefa; husband, Meliton; sister, Aurora; brothers, Fernando, Jesus and Carlos; son-in-law, George Smith; and by her grandson, Jason Young.

Funeral services will be held on Friday January 29, 2021, DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point (Winfield) at 9:00 AM for final respects and service at 10:00 AM with FatherThomas Mischler celebrating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday January 28, 2021, from 3:00-8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park (45th Avenue) in Griffith, IN. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing when at the funeral home and church.