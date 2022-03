EAST CHICAGO, IN - Anderson Jackson, 86, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Ebenezer MBC 305 E. 68th Place in Merrillville, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Live streaming will begin promptly at 11AM CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com.