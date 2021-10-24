Andra "Andrea" Michelle Galasso

Andrea was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton. She was also a faithful employee at McDonald's since 2007. She was a Guest Experience Leader, and loved bringing in candy and coloring pages. She knew and was known by many people in the community. Andrea had a caring heart and reached out to many. She loved coloring and making homemade gifts for people. She was very active in the Friendship Class at Liberty Bible. This class provided spiritual nourishment, fellowship, and service to others. She was a greeter at church and helped with Pioneer Girls and the annual Backpacks Because...* outreach. Andrea's warmth, enthusiasm and humor blessed many. She cared about details and asked people about their loved ones and significant happenings in their lives. She prayed for others and asked them to pray for her. When she went through her cancer journey htree years ago, she clung tightly to the Lord and valued the support of others. Opportunity Enterprises played a big role in her life. In 2020, with the help of Nancy J. Cook, she was honored to receive the award, "OE Client of the Year." God has used Andrea to be a light for Him in this world. (Matthew 5:16)