SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Andre M. Zajeski (nee Heinemann), age 74, of South Holland, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Beloved wife of Daniel M. Zajeski. Loving mother of Crystal (Virgil) Kinder and Daniel (Jeanine) Zajeski. Cherished grandmother of Tayler, Katelyn, Elle, and Bryce. Andre was also very devoted to the many pets that she and Dan had throughout the years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Visitation Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St, South Holland, IL. Interment Friday, March 18, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com