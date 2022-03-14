SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Andre M. Zajeski (nee Heinemann), age 74, of South Holland, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Beloved wife of Daniel M. Zajeski. Loving mother of Crystal (Virgil) Kinder and Daniel (Jeanine) Zajeski. Cherished grandmother of Tayler, Katelyn, Elle, and Bryce. Andre was also very devoted to the many pets that she and Dan had throughout the years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.