 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrea Bernadette Smith

  • 0

GRIFFITH, IN - Andrea Bernadette Smith age 29 of Griffith, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.

She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ann Smith; brother, Danny; grandmothers: Bernadette Sanner, and Ruth Smith; uncles: Ed (godfather), Robert (Davan) Sanner, Ray Kapera and Richard Trembczynski; aunts: Carol (David) Long, auntie Drea (godmother) Kapera, Bonnie Dobosz, Dawn (Richard) Hollifield, Dana (Henry) Armour; and adopted aunt and uncle, Barb and Ed Magarl; cousins: James, Jesse, Nick, Alec, Adam, Jill, Carley, and Michael; her special friend, Scott Smith. Andrea was also survived by her Special Olympic friends, players, and coaches; especially Christina and Mrs. Plucinski. She was preceded in death by her grandpa Sanner and Smith, Buscia, Dzia Dzia, uncle John Kapera auntie Alice Trembczynski.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) with Fr. Keith Virus officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

Donations in Andrea's memory are preferred to the Special Olympics of Lake County Indiana.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts