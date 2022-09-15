GRIFFITH, IN - Andrea Bernadette Smith age 29 of Griffith, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.

She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ann Smith; brother, Danny; grandmothers: Bernadette Sanner, and Ruth Smith; uncles: Ed (godfather), Robert (Davan) Sanner, Ray Kapera and Richard Trembczynski; aunts: Carol (David) Long, auntie Drea (godmother) Kapera, Bonnie Dobosz, Dawn (Richard) Hollifield, Dana (Henry) Armour; and adopted aunt and uncle, Barb and Ed Magarl; cousins: James, Jesse, Nick, Alec, Adam, Jill, Carley, and Michael; her special friend, Scott Smith. Andrea was also survived by her Special Olympic friends, players, and coaches; especially Christina and Mrs. Plucinski. She was preceded in death by her grandpa Sanner and Smith, Buscia, Dzia Dzia, uncle John Kapera auntie Alice Trembczynski.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) with Fr. Keith Virus officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

Donations in Andrea's memory are preferred to the Special Olympics of Lake County Indiana.