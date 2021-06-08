April 1, 1938 - June 6, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Andrea Cammarata, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Andrea is survived by his children: Maria-Elaine Fritz, Diana Shemen, Antonino Cammarata and Melinda Weiss; grandchildren: Julia Fritz, Adam Fritz, Alexander Shemen, Isabella Weiss and Sarah Weiss; and brothers: Giuseppe and Franco Cammarata.

Andrea was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents: Antonino and Maria Cammarata; brother, Rosario Cammarata; sister, Rosina Sulli; and brother-in-law, Simone Sulli.

Andrea established Roma Continental Barbershop with his brothers in Glen Park and worked as a barber for over 50 years. He served as a member of, and President of, the Italian-American Benevolent Society. Andrea enjoyed working in his garden and tending to his fruit trees. He made his own wine and tomato sauce, baked bread and made homemade pizza and sausage. Andrea loved to read the paper and follow the stock market.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.