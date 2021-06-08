April 1, 1938 - June 6, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Andrea Cammarata, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Andrea is survived by his children: Maria-Elaine Fritz, Diana Shemen, Antonino Cammarata and Melinda Weiss; grandchildren: Julia Fritz, Adam Fritz, Alexander Shemen, Isabella Weiss and Sarah Weiss; and brothers: Giuseppe and Franco Cammarata.
Andrea was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents: Antonino and Maria Cammarata; brother, Rosario Cammarata; sister, Rosina Sulli; and brother-in-law, Simone Sulli.
Andrea established Roma Continental Barbershop with his brothers in Glen Park and worked as a barber for over 50 years. He served as a member of, and President of, the Italian-American Benevolent Society. Andrea enjoyed working in his garden and tending to his fruit trees. He made his own wine and tomato sauce, baked bread and made homemade pizza and sausage. Andrea loved to read the paper and follow the stock market.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
For the health and safety of the Cammarata Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Andrea's name to VNA Hospice.
Visit Andrea's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.