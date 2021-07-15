Andrea "Conchita" Olivares
February 4, 1931 — July 11, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Andrea "Conchita" Olivares, age 90 of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, July 11, 2021. She was born in Tepexpan, near Mexico City. She, along with the love of her life, Samuel Machin, moved to East Chicago in 1975. Samuel passed away on June 25, 1992. She had four children: Manuel Antonio (Rosario), Maria Paula, Juana Patricia and Sylvester Samuel (Nicole Marie). She had ten grandchildren: Ivonne (Fernando), Ivan (Erika), Leon (Cristina Yazmin), (the late)Rodolfo David, Andrea Judith (Quinn), Maria Guadalupe, Juan Andres (Rosalinda), Daniel Henry, Samuel Nicholas and Bianca Nicole. She had 17 Great-Grand Children: Francisco Manuel, David Raziel, Fernando Ivan, Jonathan, Natali, Maria Patricia, Breanna Lynn, Jazmyn Arieanna, Priscilla Margarita, Quinn Anthony, Jr., Alizae Angelique, Lucio Jr., Peter David, Gabriel David, Rosalinda Gianna, Juan Gannon and Genna Isidra. Her family was her greatest and most proud accomplishment; she loved them dearly.
Visitation will be held at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. A Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholica Church, 3802 Grand Blvd, East Chicago, IN. Burial to follow, approximately at 2:00 p.m. at Saint John / Saint Joseph Cemetery, 1547 167th Street, Hammond, IN, where she will be laid to rest next to her love, Samuel Machin.
Conchita was a woman of strong faith; God was always at the center of her life. She was the bedrock of her family; always teaching by example how to have faith, work hard, and most importantly love your family. Together with the love of her life, they owned and ran Sam & Conchita's Bakery on Main Street in East Chicago, IN in the mid-70's-mid-80's. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, to which she answered to Mama, Grandma, Madresita and Conchis. The personal success of all her loved ones is a result of her love, support and constant prayers. One of her favorite remarks when addressing her loved ones was, "I Love You Anytime".
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to her church, Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, East Chicago, IN in her memory, or arrange a mass performed in her honor.