Andrea "Conchita" Olivares

Conchita was a woman of strong faith; God was always at the center of her life. She was the bedrock of her family; always teaching by example how to have faith, work hard, and most importantly love your family. Together with the love of her life, they owned and ran Sam & Conchita's Bakery on Main Street in East Chicago, IN in the mid-70's-mid-80's. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, to which she answered to Mama, Grandma, Madresita and Conchis. The personal success of all her loved ones is a result of her love, support and constant prayers. One of her favorite remarks when addressing her loved ones was, "I Love You Anytime".