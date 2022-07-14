Aug. 22, 1946 - July 13, 2022
VALPARAISO - Andrea J. Samansky, 75, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born August 22, 1946 to Andrew and Patricia (Simi) Wasil, and graduated from Andrean High School in 1964. Andrea was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she served as a eucharistic minister, participated in Bible studies and volunteered for many other church programs over the years. In earlier years she was a loyal Porter Memorial Hospital Guild volunteer.
On December 2, 1972 she married Richard "Sam" Samansky who survives along with daughters: Heather (Donald) Hand of Morgan Twp. and Gloria (Bill) Healy of Carrollton, IL; grandchildren: Alexis Perdue, Brooke Healy, Madison Healy, Donald Hand, Jr., Taryn Hand, Martina Healy and Carly Hand; sister, Shirley (Keith) Pavlish; brother, David (Barbara) Wasil; and many loving nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Johnny Wasil.
A visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and cremation to follow.