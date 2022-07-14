VALPARAISO - Andrea J. Samansky, 75, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born August 22, 1946 to Andrew and Patricia (Simi) Wasil, and graduated from Andrean High School in 1964. Andrea was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she served as a eucharistic minister, participated in Bible studies and volunteered for many other church programs over the years. In earlier years she was a loyal Porter Memorial Hospital Guild volunteer.