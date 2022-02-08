Feb. 20, 1951 - Feb. 6, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Andreas "Andy" Proimos, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Andy is survived by his wife, Janet A. Proimos; children: Peter (Nicole) A. Proimos, Diamandis Proimos; granddaughter, Andreana Proimos; and brothers: Gus (Sue) Proimos, Vange (Anna) Proimos.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents: Panagiotis and Diamando Proimos.
Andy was born in Drakovouni, Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1967. Andy was CEO and owner/operator of Andy's Texaco, USA Muffler and Brake, and ARISTO/CATCO (1975-2014). He was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and served in the National Guard. Spending time with his family and friends was Andy's passion. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and entertaining in his home. For anyone who knew him, they knew he not only left his "footprint" here, but left a gigantic crater. He was a philanthropist of immense proportions, with a heart of gold. In Andy's own parting words, he would like to say to everyone, "have the best day of your life".
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating.
Masks are mandatory for Andy's services.
Everyone is welcome to attend the luncheon at the church banquet hall where you will be rejoined by Andy's family following the private burial.
FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS. Please consider donations to Unity Hospice or Rush University Lung Cancer Research Program.
