Andreas "Andy" Proimos

Andy was born in Drakovouni, Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1967. Andy was CEO and owner/operator of Andy's Texaco, USA Muffler and Brake, and ARISTO/CATCO (1975-2014). He was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and served in the National Guard. Spending time with his family and friends was Andy's passion. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and entertaining in his home. For anyone who knew him, they knew he not only left his "footprint" here, but left a gigantic crater. He was a philanthropist of immense proportions, with a heart of gold. In Andy's own parting words, he would like to say to everyone, "have the best day of your life".