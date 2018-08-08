HESSVILLE, IN - Andrew 'Andy' F. Bakos age 89, of Hessville, IN, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (William) Weissbeck of Schererville; grandchildren, Josh, Emma, and Ally Weissbeck; sister-in-law Rita (late Irving) Schubert; nieces, Dorothy Urbanik, Barbara Graczyk, Dolores 'Dee' Arcury, and Janice Hammond; nephews, Robert DuFallo and George Krieger; and other nieces, nephews, and many cousins. Andy is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys; sister, Marie; and her children, daughter Mary Jo, and son Jackie; half sisters, Rose (late Joseph) DuFallo, Julia (late Harry) Krieger and Elizabeth (late John) Grayson; nephew, Thomas; and niece,Theresa.
Andy was born in Marktown in East Chicago, IN to Andrew and Mary (nee Murin) Bakos. A first generation Slovak, he was very proud of his heritage. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. Andy was an Army veteran of the Korean War, where he earned three Bronze Stars; and a member of VFW Post 232, Hessville.
Andy built his dream house in the then-new neighborhood of Hessville, where he lived for 60 years. He retired from LTV Steel after 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling into his 80s, taking many adventurous road trips, especially out West, and attending Spring Trainings, and earlier traveling with his family around the U.S. and to Michigan. He was an avid Sox fan. Andy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored, attending their many activities, and was always doing things for family. He liked fishing, bowling in younger days, fixing things, picking stocks, getting deals, and being out in his yard, where he took great pride in cultivating geraniums, Rose of Sharons, lilacs and vegetables. Most of all, Andy was a fun, wise, loving dad and grandpa, who will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, 12:30 PM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, with Fr. Charles Mosley officiating. A gathering with the family before the service will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until time of Mass. Cremation preceded the Mass. Burial at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN will follow the Mass. Arrangements entrusted with SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 219.322.7766.