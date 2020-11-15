LANSING, IL - Andrew "Andy" Fennema, Jr., age 89, of Lansing, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois J. Fennema, nee Van Zuidam. Loving father of Dan (Joni) Fennema, Steve (Char) Fennema, and Jeff (Lois) Fennema. Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Bud (Monet) Fennema, Jess (late Harold) Winterhoff, Joyce (late Bud) Rinkema, and Jerry (Joyce) Fennema. Brother-in-law of Grace Fennema and Carole (Chuck) Turngren. Preceded in death by six sisters, four brothers and many in-laws.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN. (The funeral service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School (3660 Randolph St. Lansing, IL 60438) or Hospice of the Calumet Area (William J. Riley Hospice House) 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com