Andrew "Andy" William Dobosz

Andy is survived by his devoted parents, Stanley and Bonnie Dobosz; sister, Anajean (Dobosz) Lewis; brother, Michael (Kathy) Dobosz; nephew, Mark (Rachel) Lewis; niece, Lindsay Lewis; nephew, Michael (Marris) Dobosz; niece, Abbey Dobosz; great niece, Raegan Lewis; stepchildren: Melanie, Tamar, and Jared, and many cousins and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Anna Dobosz and William and Jean Brinkley; brother-in-law, Mark Lewis, Sr.; former spouse, Sharon Dobosz and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and pets.

The life and times of Andy Dobosz are far too complex and nuanced for words to capture. His core being, his soul, was not meant for today's world. To a fault he was indisputably all heart. All he ever did was give, without any desire to receive. Andy would literally give the clothes off his back and his last nickel to anyone who asked or anyone in need. His focus was always the poor, the homeless and Veterans of the U.S. Military. He was a devoted son, a loving brother, a fun uncle, and a faithful friend.