Andrew B. Baker Jr. Jr.

Andrew was born to Andrew B. Baker Sr. and Aurelia Baker in Pittsburgh, PA on October 20, 1942. Andrew graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and attended law school at Valparaiso University where he received a Doctorate in Jurisprudence. Andrew met his wife, Diana, while at Purdue and they were married on August 20, 1966. Andrew retired as an Assistant US Attorney in Indiana's northern district after 30 years of service. He had many hobbies and interests during his life, but he always had a passion for trains. He attempted to pass this railroad love to his children and grandchildren to no avail. He lived by the motto "He who dies with the most toys wins." He won.