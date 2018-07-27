VILLA PARK, IL - Andrew Brooks Jr., 70, of Villa Park, IL passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, IL. He leaves to cherish his memories his son Andrew (Viretta) Brooks III; sisters Johnnie Mae (Robert) Lewis, Karen Francine Jackson, Theresa Jones, Amelia Diaz Carrillo and Clarissa Diaz Carrillo; brothers Kenneth W. (Genita) Brooks and Charles Walton and a host of other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL.