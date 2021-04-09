Andrew Curosh was born on December 31, 1963, to George and Jane (Jancosek) Curosh and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1982, where he played on the Indiana Sectional Basketball Championship Team in 1981, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Indiana, receiving his bachelor of science cegree in mechanical engineering. He was an employee of the US Steel Company with a service of 22 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Andrew loved nature and had visited many national and state parks and was a national park volunteer. Andrew was about experiences in life and did and had seen more than most He had visited 39 states, two countries and loved taking a back road, especially to Abraham Lincoln historical sites. After years, he and Julie completed the goal of their list in July, hiking several miles on the Appalachian Trail. He loved all sports and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan growing up watching games with his dad and brothers. He loved growing up in a huge Slovak family in Whiting and would often tell stories of growing up with four older sisters and three older brothers. Even though he was the baby, he quickly grew to be the tallest at 6'5. He was the last to text back but he loved their years long group chats. He was so proud to be Eric and Elizabeth's dad and his greatest role in life was being Gramps to Ellie, Emma and Maddie. He always had suckers and candy in his pockets for them. Andrew's wife, Julie, will forever miss their hikes and seeing the world. She knows after 28 1/2 years of listening to her nonstop he may need a break. He better enjoy the quiet time until they meet again! We know Andrew is with his beloved mom and dad but he will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Park System would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400