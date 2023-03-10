May 30, 1956 - March 8, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Andrew D. Kras, age 66, of Hammond peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 while surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his son Randy Kras, brother, Hank (Judy) Kras, sisters: Karol Pelczar, Mary (Larry) Lawrence; companion, Karen, and her children and grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dolores Kras; son, Andrew D. Kras Jr., ex-wife Marsha (25 years), brother in-law Terry Pelczar; and his best four-legged friend, Molly.

Friends are invited to join the family at a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323.

Andrew was a lifelong resident of the Region, where he graduated from Morton High School in 1974. He was an electrical technician and had worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Electric Coating Technologies and retired from LTV Steel. Andrew was a member of Club Hermanos. He enjoyed the outdoors and time spent with family and friends and was an avid fisherman, bowler and golfer.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.