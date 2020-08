MUNSTER, IN - Andrew D. Zeman, age 79, of Munster, IN, passed away on July 24, 2020. Andrew is preceded in death by his beloved wife Millie Zeman. He is survived by his loving children: Helenka Zeman, Jessica (George) Vezmar, Andy (Patti) Zeman, Billy (Kristen) Zeman, and Maly Toro; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.