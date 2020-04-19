Andrew Dean "Andy" Kras, Jr.

Andy was a lifelong resident of Hammond; he was a 1994 graduate of Morton Senior High. Andy went on to earn his Masters, M.B.A. from Purdue University Northwest. He was devoted to his job as GM, finance and controller at JOURNERA of Greater Chicago Area. Andy loved to watch and play many sports, but his passion was for golf and fishing. He was also an animal lover and he adored his cat Benny; memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Humane Society Indiana at www.humaneindiana.org.