Nov. 17, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2021
HOBART, IN - Andrew E. "Andy" Chismudy, age 79, of Hobart, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born on November 17, 1941 to the late Wendel and Clara Chismudy. Andy lived in Hobart for over 50 years and was a member of St. Bridget Church, where he married Dolly Wilt on September 18, 1971. He retired from NIPSCO after 34 years of service. Andy was an avid bowler and a member of the Professional Bowling Association (PBA) and the Greater Calumet Bowling Association. During his career as a bowler he had several 300 games and won many state titles. Andy was a proud member of the Hal Lieber Team who were the 1979 ABC Team Champions and All Events Winners. He will be dearly missed.
Andy is survived by his wife, Dolores "Dolly" Chismudy; sister, Betty Whiteside; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Julia Robertson, Wendel Chismudy and John Chismudy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or charity of donor's choice.
There will be visitation for Andy on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Funeral services will begin with prayers at 10:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME and then go in procession to St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St., Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. NOTE: Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences or call (219) 942-2109 with questions.