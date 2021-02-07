HOBART, IN - Andrew E. "Andy" Chismudy, age 79, of Hobart, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born on November 17, 1941 to the late Wendel and Clara Chismudy. Andy lived in Hobart for over 50 years and was a member of St. Bridget Church, where he married Dolly Wilt on September 18, 1971. He retired from NIPSCO after 34 years of service. Andy was an avid bowler and a member of the Professional Bowling Association (PBA) and the Greater Calumet Bowling Association. During his career as a bowler he had several 300 games and won many state titles. Andy was a proud member of the Hal Lieber Team who were the 1979 ABC Team Champions and All Events Winners. He will be dearly missed.