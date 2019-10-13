PORTAGE, IN - Andrew E. Moffat, age 80, of Portage passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.