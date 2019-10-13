{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Andrew E. Moffat, age 80, of Portage passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.