POLAND, IN - Andrew Glenn Kuiper, age 66 of Poland, IN, passed away Thursday July 21, 2022. He was born February 25, 1954 to Andrew & Irene Kuiper. (Pa Pa & MA Ma) both deceased. He leaves behind his siblings: Gail Crofford, (Husband Len) & Carol Fisher, including Peggy Kuiper whom is deceased. He leaves his Loving wife Christine Kuiper, her two children Amanda Gann (Husband Daryl) and son Michael Garcia (Wife Ronnie). Glenn has four loving children: Angela Bleau, (Husband Michael) Andrew John Kuiper, (wife Ashley) Kathrine Monroe, (Husband Aaron) Joseph Glenn Kuiper (wife Jasmine). Glenn was blessed with 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Glenn loved dancing with his wife. He always had a joke and always had a smile on his face. Glenn was a hard working man from his childhood farm and horses, brick laying days to his passion for driving Trucks. Glenn drove through the country with Press express, Dyer vault and drove listening to old country songs. No matter where he laid his head he was happy. He will be missed greatly by many.