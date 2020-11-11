Andrew Heck

Andy was born May 14, 1991. He came into the world making it known he was here and that's how he lived his life ... you always knew Andy was around. He was the little guy with the big voice.

Andy sadly leaves behind his mother, Cheryl (Russ) Campbell; father, Richard (Lora) Heck; brother, Ricky Heck; niece, Maddy; nephew, Marc; grandfathers, Richard Heck Sr. and Lonnie Partin; and grandmother, Marlene Conrad; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly; and two very special friends, Steven Riley and Pete Sulski. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mark Wiser, Sandra K. Partin and Kenneth Frazier.

Although Andy had multiple medical setbacks in his short life, he never complained or let them keep him from doing what he wanted to do. After his lung transplant he hit the ground running and never looked back. He played softball, football, climbed the Hancock building with those teammates named after him, and he played bags. He was good at bags, he let you know it! And yet he was always a good sport.