Dec. 20, 1939 - Aug. 12, 2022

PALM DESERT, CA - Andrew "Jack" J. Kopko , 82 was surrounded by his wife, Adele and daughter, Kari by his side.

He is survived by his wife Adele, daughter, Dr. Kari Kopko Bancroft, (Dr. George Bancroft); their children: Sophie Ann and George Andrew; step-daughter Vickie Craig (Christopher), their children: Christine, Kelly and Katherine; step-son Dr. Jeffrey Meister (Kimberly); and their son Noah. He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Stephan Kopko; his brothers: Stephen, Thomas; and sister Paula Novak.

He attended Portage High School (1957), University of Notre Dame (1961), University of Notre Dame Law School (JD 1964). He was admitted to the Indiana and Illinois State Bar (1964). He served as the Portage Park Department attorney for 18 years and practiced law in Northwest Indiana for 55 years, primarily in the field of creditor and debtor rights and bankruptcy.

Jack and Adele lived in Ogden Dunes, IN for 37 years before retiring and moving to Palm Desert, CA in 2018 to be with their daughter and family. Jack was passionate about helping people through his work as an attorney, Notre Dame football, traveling to Mexico, swimming in the ocean and spending time with family.

A Memorial Mass will be held October 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of our Savior Church, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Nativity Food Pantry.