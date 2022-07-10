 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew James Veatch

Feb. 15, 1989 - July 4, 2022

MARYVILLE, TN - Andrew James Veatch, 33, of Maryville, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born on February 15, 1989 to Dale and Shaunn Veatch. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Dale; his niece, Skyler; his grandmother, Jeanette Veatch; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved playing cards and games, building things, cooking, gardening and caring for animals. Andrew had a nomadic spirit and called many places home during his short lifetime including Illinois, Indiana, Washington, Florida, North Dakota, Tennessee and the Big Island of Hawaii. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was a kind soul and will be greatly missed by many. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to the charity To Write Love on Her Arms.

