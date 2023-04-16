July 27, 1981 - March 18, 2023

Andrew Justak (41) passed away from injuries in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. He is survived by the love of his life, Betsy Hunt; and their 5-year-old son, Ayden; his parents, Jody and Conrad Wayne and Guy Justak; and his brother, Jake Justak. Andy also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of good friends.

Though he grew up in Munster, Andy loved living in Arizona. Weekends found him boating on Canyon Lake, trekking South Mountain, riding dirt bike trails with Ayden, or teaching Ayden to snow ski. Andy was an avid outdoorsman, and nothing gave him more pleasure than sharing these passions with Betsy and Ayden. A talented builder, Andy was the proud owner of Justak and Sons Construction, best known for thoughtful renovation of homes and businesses throughout the Phoenix area.

Plans are being finalized for a memorial in Chandler and another in Northwest Indiana.

To honor Andy's memory, two funds have been established: a College Savings 529 plan for Ayden (https://go.fidelty.com/pe992r) and a GoFundMe account for Betsy and Ayden (https://www.gofundme.com/aeggdd-andrew-john-justak).