 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Kenneth Batzka

Andrew Kenneth Batzka

{{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Kenneth Batzka

VALPARAISO, IN — Andrew Kenneth Batzka, 61, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, as the result of a COVID-19 infection. He was born August 9, 1959, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Kenneth and Edris (Anderson) Batzka. Andy was a proud graduate of Morgan Township High School, class of 1978. He enjoyed his career working on the family farm. He was a lifetime member of Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah, a Cubs fan, a dedicated reader and a connoisseur of classic television shows.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Caroline Batzka. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Dana Batzka.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Wanatah Funeral Chapel with private funeral service to follow and burial at Salem Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem Church. Due to COVID-19 masks and distancing will be strictly required for attendance. For those unable to attend or who wish to share condolences or stories with the family please send e-mail to andrewbatzka@gmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts