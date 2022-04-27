LANSING - Andrew L. Duzek, age 66, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Andrew is survived by his loving sisters: Kathryn (James) Irvine, Jean (Robert) Wood, and Patricia Duzek. Cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.

Andrew was preceded in death by his loving parents, Andrew and Josephine (nee Grages) Duzek.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services for Andrew will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor David Price officiating. Andrew will be laid to rest at Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, Illinois.

Andy was an avid hockey fan and player. He played on hockey teams from adolescence through adulthood, including a tour in Europe. He enjoyed teaching his nephews the game also. Andy also was a member of a pit crew for Road America Auto Racing.

Andy loved his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He always enjoyed seeing them and hearing of their accomplishments. We will miss Andy and all his stories. Andy was loved by many and he will be truly missed.