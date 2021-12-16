VALPRAISO, IN - Andrew Lee Howell, 32, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born June 1, 1989 in Valparaiso to Gary and Kathie (Skomp) Howell and attended Valparaiso High School. Andrew made his career as a chef at area restaurants by evening and might be found working as a painter by day. He enjoyed spending time with friends playing disc golf and billiards. Times spent boating on Long Lake were always treasured moments, especially when with good friends, family, and his daughter Avery.