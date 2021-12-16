Andrew Lee Howell
June 1, 1989 — Dec. 12, 2021
VALPRAISO, IN - Andrew Lee Howell, 32, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born June 1, 1989 in Valparaiso to Gary and Kathie (Skomp) Howell and attended Valparaiso High School. Andrew made his career as a chef at area restaurants by evening and might be found working as a painter by day. He enjoyed spending time with friends playing disc golf and billiards. Times spent boating on Long Lake were always treasured moments, especially when with good friends, family, and his daughter Avery.
Survivors include his daughter Avery Howell of Valparaiso; mother, Kathie Howell of Florida; father, Gary Howell of Valparaiso; siblings: Wendi Brown of Kentucky, Jessie (Chuck) White of Minnesota and Will (Angie) Howell of Valparaiso; grandparents, Janet and Ralph Skomp of Florida; nieces and nephews: Charlotte, Claire, Tyler and Kane; two aunts and an uncle. He was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Anita Howell; uncle, Neil Howell; and aunt, Debbie Miller.
A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.